Drake Becomes Most-Streamed Rapper in U.S. and Globally on Spotify

Drake has been named the most-streamed rapper in the U.S. and Globally on Spotify despite his current legal filing against the streaming service.

Drake Is Most Streamed Rapper on Spotify

Spotify continues to roll out its yearly Wrapped announcements. On Wednesday (Dec. 4), the streaming giant revealed Drizzy was the most streamed rapper on the platform in 2024. He comes in fourth on the list of top 10 artists globally only behind Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Travis Scott and Ye are the only other rappers on the list, at No. 6 and 8, respectively. On the top U.S. streaming artists list, The Boy only comes in second to Taylor Swift.

This is reportedly Drake's eighth year in a row being the top streaming draw in hip-hop. According to ChartData, Drizzy is also the best-selling rapper in 2024 so far by total album units sold, despite not dropping an album this year.

Drake Takes Legal Action Against Spotify

Ironically, the announcement comes less than two weeks after Drake filed a pre-action petition in New York Supreme Court accusing Universal Music Group and Spotify of colluding to artificially inflate the numbers of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Aubrey claims UMG used bots and payola to make the five-time Grammy-nominated diss song bigger than it actually is. In doing so, Drake insists UMG violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the NY Deceptive Business Act and the NY False Advertising Act.

Drake filed a similar legal action against UMG and iHeartRadio in Texas as well. In addition to the pay-for-play scheme, Drake is accusing UMG of defamation for distributing the song, which refers to him as a pedophile. Drake's chess move has received mixed reviews. The court filing came three days after Kendrick Lamar released his new album GNX.

He will head to court later this month and next month for the matter. The hearing for Drizzy's pre-action petition against Universal Music Group and iHeartRadio filed in Texas is scheduled to take place on Dec. 19. The hearing for the legal filing against UMG and Spotify in New York is set for Jan. 16, 2025.

Check out Spotify's year-end wrap-up below.

See the Spotify Wrapped Year-End Lists

Spotify wrapped Spotify loading...