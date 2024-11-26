Fans React to Drake Taking Legal Action Against UMG and Spotify for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Drake has the entire music industry talking after filing not one but two pre-action petitions against music giant Universal Music Group on Monday (Nov. 25). One claims the music conglomerate colluded with Spotify to artificially inflate Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss song "Not Like Us" by violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the NY Deceptive Business Act and the NY False Advertising Act. A second court filing accuses UMG of defamation for releasing the song, which accuses Drizzy of liking underage girls, and engaging in an illegal pay-for-play scheme to promote the song with iHeartRadio.

The move is getting mixed reviews from music fans and the hip-hop community.

Fans React to Drake's Legal Action

Fans have been voicing their opinions on the shocking move on social media.

"Imagine Jay suing Nas cuz he bodied him on Ether & it was more popular, or Ja Rule suing 50 cent cuz damn near all his diss track towards him like Window Shopper went platinum, or Pac suing BIG for Who Shot Ya, or BIG suing Pac for Hit Em Up?!" a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on the topic. "Drake is what Kendrick said he was."

"Drake being shamed for going against the machine and Dot being praised for partnering up with em lmao, what a time," someone else typed.

Hip-Hop Community Reacts to Drake's Legal Action

Members of the hip-hop community are weighing in as well. In a since-deleted post on X, Rapsody wrote, "Legal action over losing a rap beef. My My My. Not like us at all."

TDE's Punch also appeared to address the topic on X.

"Naaaaaahhhh. The rap streets is done. SMH," he tweeted shortly after the news of Drake's move started making headlines.

"Not Like Us" producer Mustard commented under the post, "Omg lmfaooooooooo."

Check out reactions to Drake's latest chess move below.

See Reactions to Drake Taking Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"