Drake Might Give You a Lambo, Dream Vacation or $250,000 for Christmas

Drake is giving away a Lambo, a dream vacation, $250,000 and more in what he is calling the "biggest streaming giveaway ever."

Drake Announces Christmas Giveaway

On Monday night (Dec. 23), Drizzy announced his Drizzmas Christmas giveaway on Instagram, which he will be hosting along with Adin Ross and online gambling site Stake.

"People often ask me what was the best day of my life," Aubrey narrates a Christmas-themed series of clips. "And there's so many memories with family, album releases, shows, fans showing deep appreciation for the craft. But my answer is the same every time. The two days that I shot 'God's Plan' were the best days of my life," he adds, referring to the 2018 video that featured him giving away the visual's budget of nearly $1 million to Miami locals.

"The joy that I experienced on those days making other people happy. Changing their week or their month or their year. It was an irreplaceable feeling. That's why, this Dec. 26, Stake along with me and Adin Ross, are doing the biggest streaming giveaway of all time."

A flyer for the event shows that the giveaway gifts include a Lamborghini or G-Wagon, a dream vacation for a couple, a trip for two to see Drake live in Australia, one year's rent for two people, $100,000 for a Toronto artist or entrepreneur, $250,000 for two people and three cars for three families.

In order to enter, participants must go to Stake's website and tell their story on why they deserve the desired gift. The livesteam begins at 8 p.m. on kick/drake.com.

Check out Drake's Christmas giveaway announcement below.

See Drake Drizzmas Giveaway Announcement