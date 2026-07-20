PlaqueBoyMax breaks down crying after being confronted about his sexuality by OjaySuave at Streamer University.

The second annual Streamer U went down over the weekend. What was meant to be a joyous occasion turned out to be the opposite for PlaqueBoyMax. During the event, Max greeted the streamer OjaySuave, who loudly questioned Max about his sexuality and the "Diva" tattoo that Max recently got.

"Why you wanna be a diva?" Ojay asked before things got uncomfortable. "You a demon. You need holy oil. You need to sit down in the holy oil...I think you are confused. I think you need some guidance. I think your parents feel some type of way about that. You clip farming."

Afterward, Max stepped outside, where he got emotional while reacting to OjaySuave's comments.

"This me, ni**a," Max said. "I don't give a f**k, bro. I might be a little weird. I might tattoo some sh*t," he added, referring to his new "Diva" tattoo. "I don't give a f**k. What's wrong with being gay?"

On Sunday (July 19), Max went on stream and clarified that he is a straight man who likes to wear wigs and urged people to be less critical.

"Let's be a little less judgmental and appreciate what makes each other different," Max said. "That's the only way this world will come together and be a better place."

See PlaqueBoyMax get confronted at Streamer University and his reaction below.

Watch PlqueBoyMax Get Called Out By Ojaysuave and See Max's Emotional Reaction

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