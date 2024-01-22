Blueface Kept Out of General Population in Jail – Report

Blueface will have to spend the first half of this year behind bars and he's reportedly being kept out of general population.

Blueface's Life Behind Bars

On Monday (Jan. 22), TMZ shared details on Blueface's daily routine as an inmate in the Los Angeles County Jail. According to the celebrity news site, Blue is being kept out of general population in what is called "administrative segregation." He does not have a cellmate and has his meals brought to him. The rapper reportedly gets up to seven hours a day outside his cell where he can "participate in education classes or religious services" or make phone calls. He also has a TV in his unit, access to a library and various snacks through commissary.

Blueface's Current Legal Issues

On Jan. 12, Blueface turned himself in for a probation violation in connection to a 2021 assault case and was sentenced to serve almost seven months in jail. Since being in jail, Blue has kept constant contact on the outside. In one phone call from jail, the "Thotiana" rapper said he was enjoying being behind bars.

"I love it here. It’s active, it’s cracking," he said in a phone call his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis shared on social media.

In another viral phone call, he clapped back at Soulja Boy for dissing Blue for getting locked up.

Blueface's current release date is listed as July 2, 2024.

