Soulja Boy Calls Out Drake, Says Drizzy Stole His ‘Whole Bar’

Soulja Boy is calling out Drake, reiterating that Drizzy stole a bar from Big Draco.

This afternoon (March 17), Soulja, who has called out Drake once before in 2019 in his infamous The Breakfast Club interview, came after the Toronto rapper via Twitter for giving credit to Bow Wow for the 6 God's rap career. The Atlanta rapper tweeted, "That nigga Drake is hilarious. Dude stole my whole bar then thanked Bow Wow."

The light-hearted shot came after Drizzy posted two videos of himself on social media on Monday (March 15). In one clip, Drake is with Bow Wow as the Toronto rapper celebrates his accomplishment of earning the No. 1, 2 and 3 placements on the Billboard Hot 100 with "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross, respectively, thanks to his Scary Hours 2 pack.

Jokingly reciting lyrics to Bow's "Thank You," Drake said, "I didn't know how else to bring in 1, 2, 3. I had to link with Wizzle man ... I wanna call into your local station and ask you ... I wanna thank you, man. I just wanna thank y'all, 1, 2, 3."

In the second clip, Drake recorded himself solo, saying he wouldn't be where he is in the rap game if it wasn't for Bow Weezy. "Yeah, no, I had to link with Wizzle," Drake said. "Everybody wants to have drinks, and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up ... I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in-person. You know? If it wasn't for you, there wouldn't be no me. And that's why I'ma ... You know the rest. That's why I'ma rock with y'all forever more. I appreciate y’all." Drake was referencing Bow Wow's 2001 hit, "Thank You."

There was also an apparent tension because Drake and Soulja never shot a video for their 2013 collab "We Made It." However, the two rappers later mended fences.

