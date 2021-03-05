Drake and Rick Ross Are Making a Joint Album, According to Former NFL Player Chad Ochocinco

It's been a decade since talks of a Drake and Rick Ross joint project emerged. Presumably shelved, the project may in fact still be in the works, according to a former NFL player.

Fans have been raving about Drizzy and Rozay's latest collab, "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," which appears on Drake's new Scary Hours 2 release. On Friday (March 5), former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco added fuel to the fire about the OVO x MMG project being in the works by revealing some news about the two rappers' in-limbo joint project.

The tip came via social media after Spotify's Rap Caviar Twitter account tweeted, "Drake and Ross been cooking up for a decade, what's their best collab?"

Ochocinco then weighed in with his own retweet, responding with some seemingly inside info. "The joint album they’re doing together [will] unseat all projects they’ve done to date," the retired Miami Dolphins football player replied, along with a hush emoji.

Talks of Drake and Ross putting out a joint project, which was tentatively titled Y.O.L.O., first started in 2011. “I have been working on a mixtape with Ross,” Drake told XXL at the time. “A mixtape called Y.O.L.O. [That means] You Only Live Once. I've been working on that for the last couple of weeks. We haven't really connected because he's been going through this thing with his health. I’ve been stashing my little beats and verses.”

The two rappers' relationship soured a bit in 2015, when Drake had a highly-publicized beef with MMG artist Meek Mill. Ross and Drake settled their differences in 2017, and continued to frequently work together, putting out songs like "Money in the Grave" and "Gold Roses." Will we finally get the joint project fans have been waiting for? Time will tell.

