12 Unreleased Hip-Hop Projects That Were Shelved in the 2010s

Hip-hop fans are spoiled.

We want the new single we were teased with from our favorite rapper not now but right now. We high-key get upset when artists don’t put out projects as fast as we think they should be able to record them. God forbid a rapper push back an album release date. They might become a trending topic for the wrong reasons. Just like spoiled kids, we don’t always get our way.

Over the last decade, there have been several projects that had fans drooling with anticipation that never came into fruition. Who remembers the Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collab project that was teased all the way back in 2010 that hasn't materialized? Or what about the Drake and Rick Ross joint project, which actually had a working title, that just disappeared.

It wasn’t just promising joint projects from unrelated artists that failed to come together to the chagrin of fans either. A few solo projects that fans were assuming were going to come out will also go into 2020 still in limbo.

While we did get a few highly anticipated projects that were teased in the 2000s like a new Dr. Dre album, the Lil Wayne and T-Pain collab and Nas’ The Lost Tapes 2, several other projects we wanted this decade slipped through the cracks for one reason or another.

As the decade comes to a close, XXL compiles a list of albums we thought we were getting that never came out.