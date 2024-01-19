Chrisean Rock Shares Intimate Video With Blueface While Proclaiming Her Love for Him

Chrisean Rock recently shared a tribute video to Blueface while proclaiming her love for the incarcerated rapper.

Chrisean Rock Proclaims Love for Blueface With Intimate Video

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Chrisean Rock posted a video on her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that features her and Blueface. In the clip, which can be seen below, the former couple is in a darkened club. Chrisean sits on Blueface's lap and begins to grind on him while Bubba Sparxxx's "Ms. New Booty" plays in the background. Later in the video, they chat, hug, kiss and consume drinks while the music plays.

Chrisean captioned the post, "#freebluefaace I love you."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Rollercoaster Relationship

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship has played out on the internet and on reality TV for the past couple of years. She gave birth to his son Chrisean Jr. last September, which has only added more drama to their already toxic dealings. They parted ways last October and Blueface proposed to his other children's mother Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean has since accused Blueface of assaulting her and previewed a Blueface diss track. However, Chrisean was present when Blueface turned himself in for a probation violation last week and was sentenced to serve six months in jail.

See Chrisean Rock's intimate video with Blueface below.

Watch Chrisean Rock's Blueface Tribute Video