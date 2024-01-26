Chrisean Rock Moves Back in to Blueface’s Home While He’s in Jail

Chrisean Rock has moved back into Blueface's home despite the rapper currently being in jail.

On Thursday (Jan. 25), Chrisean Rock shared selfie images that show her standing behind a moving truck. In the pics, which can be seen below, Rock is holding up a peace sign. She captioned the photo, "Moving back with my baby daddddy," along with several smiling face with sunglasses emojis. In a follow-up photo, Rock has her tongue poked out while men are removing her stuff from the back of the van.

Curiously, the change in location comes just three months after Rock purchased a $2.6 million home in Los Angeles.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's volatile relationship seemed like it was over in December when Rock claimed Blueface assaulted her during a meeting to drop off their son. She even previewed a Blueface diss record the next day. However, she accompanied Blue to turn himself in to jail earlier this month. A few days after Blueface was jailed, Rock shared an intimate video with the rapper on X, formerly known as Twitter, and professed her love for the "Thotiana" rhymer.

Blueface is slated to be locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail until July 2, 2024, after violating his probation in connection to a 2021 assault.

