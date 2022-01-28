NLE Choppa, Kyle, BlocBoy JB and More – New Projects This Week

NLE Choppa, Kyle, BlocBoy JB and More &#8211; New Projects This Week

Independent / NLE Choppa Entertainment Inc. / Foundation Entertainment / Interscope Records

This week in hip-hop, both the older and younger generations of rappers are firing off some heat.

After a slight delay, NLE Choppa's Me vs. Me has arrived. The album, which was initially slated to drop last month and received another release date for Jan. 21, comes today instead as Choppa wanted to show respect for the release of fellow Memphian Young Dolph's tribute album, LLD, that came out last week. Choppa's latest features the rhymer slick-talking while also delivering sounds for all ears. The former 2020 XXL Freshman also shared via Twitter that his favorite track off the LP is "Youngest to Do It." Me vs. Me is Choppa's first album in nearly a year. He released From Dark to Light and Top Shotta in 2020.

Los Angeles-bred rhymer Kyle drops his fifth studio album, It's Not So Bad. The effort, which is being sold as an NFT, contains 12 songs in total. Kyle revealed via Twitter in December of last year that his label won't be getting a cut of the royalties from his newest work. "IT’S NOT SO BAD - MY FIFTH PROJECT - JAN 28th Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me. We’re in this together. Forever & Ever. @opulousapp," he wrote. His last album, See You When I'm Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, came out in 2020.

Another Memphis native, BlocBoy JB, delivers a new mixtape this week as well. On Wednesday (Jan. 26), BlocBoy's Bacc 2 Da Bloc with Tennessee-bred producer Tay Keith arrived. The 16-song tape includes appearances from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, SpotemGottem and more. BlocBoy's latest comes two years after the release of FatBoy, which dropped in 2020.

Find more new music from Rick Ross, Babyface Ray and several others below.

  • Me vs. Me

    NLE Choppa
    NLE Choppa Entertainment Inc.
  • It’s Not So Bad

    Kyle
    Independent
  • Bacc 2 Da Bloc

    BlocBoy JB
    Foundation Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • Richer Than I Ever Been Deluxe

    Rick Ross
    Epic
  • FACE

    Babyface Ray
    Wavy Gang / EMPIRE
  • With or Without You

    Dro Kenji
    Internet Money Records / MiraTouch / 10K Projects
  • Doe or Die II Deluxe

    AZ
    Quiet Money
  • Oh Really

    Doe Boy
    Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream

    Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim
    Nature Sounds
  • SoundCloud Daze

    PnB Rock
    Atlantic
