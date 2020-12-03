When you've worked hard to become one of the most popular rappers in hip-hop, sold millions of units of your own albums and made a lot of money, being sought after, not just by fans, but by other artists is all a part of the game. That's reality for Lil Baby, who's had his best year yet in 2020, thanks to his sophomore album, My Turn, topping the Billboard 200 albums chart, along with its multiplatinum single "Woah," plus two top Billboard 10 hits in "We Paid" featuring 42 Dugg and "The Bigger Picture."

As he enjoys his rising profile and a two-times platinum-selling album this year, Baby didn't really sit back; he fully jumped into doing features for other artists, and has done an incredible job with it. Today, in honor of his 26th birthday, XXL highlight some of his best guest verses of 2020. These tracks showcase the ways in which he really added a different feel to another artist's record while letting his own talent shine.

Over the last 12 months, Lil Baby turned in some standout performances for two popular Georgia rappers. The Quality Control Records artist hopped on Gucci Mane's "Both Sides," which is a solid blend of two different generations of Atlanta rap. Baby rose to the occasion, understanding the importance of the moment. He also collaborated with Gunna, one of his closest friends in rap, someone who came up with him over the last few years. Baby appears on Gunna's Wunna album cut "Heatin' Up," and they both snap, making it obvious why they work so well together.

This year, Baby also delivered great verses for the likes of the late Pop Smoke ("For the Night"), Polo G ("Be Something") and NLE Choppa ("Narrow Road"). He joined Moneybagg Yo on "No Chill" with Rylo Rodriguez, in addition to jumping on the City Girls' "Flewed Out" and handling hook duties. Lil Baby has a history of showing out when he collabs with these cats, and this go-round is no different.

Check out Lil Baby's best guest verses of 2020, and keep an eye out for your favorite features from this Atlanta megastar.