Gunna has earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

On Sunday (May 31), Billboard released the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart and the YSL rapper's new Wunna album has landed in the top spot. The latest album from the Atlanta rapper moved 111,000 equivalent album units. Of that tally, 4,000 came from traditional album sales.

This mark's Gunna's first time reaching the peak and his third top five debut. 2019's Drip of Drown 2 debuted at No. 3, while his Drip Harder collab with Lil Baby in 2018 premiered at No. 4.

The new No. 1 is even more impressive considering Gunna was not able to properly promote the album due to the coronavirus. Gunna recently spoke with XXL about the pitfalls of putting out an LP during a pandemic.

"I didn't get to do no press for my release," Gunna said. "I come with a whole, you know what I am saying? I ain't just putting out no music, I ain't just putting out no song, I ain't just putting out no album. You gon' meet me at the club for a release."

In the end, the results are what the "Skybox" rapper was hoping for.

Other hip-hop artists in this week's Billboard 200 top 10 include Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 2), Future (High Off Life, No. 3), Polo G (The Goat, No. 5), Drake (Dark Lane Demo Tapes, No. 6), DaBaby (Blame It on Baby, No. 7), The Weeknd (After Hours, No. 8) Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake, No. 9) and Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 10).

