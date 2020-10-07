Quavo Reveals Pickup Line He Used to Snag Saweetie

Quavo and Saweetie are one of hip-hop's favorite couples at the moment and their relationship all started with a DM.

The rappers have been going strong as a couple for over two years now. On Wednesday (Oct. 7), the Migos member revealed a tender moment in their relationship via Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the Instagram direct message he used to get the "Tap In" artist's attention and another photo of himself and Saweetie having drinks together.

In a message dated March 15, 2018, Quavo slid into Saweetie's DMs with the simple message of a snowflake emoji, in reference to Saweetie's "Icy Girl" single and persona. She then responded in kind with a steaming bowl emoji, possibly in reference to Migos' "Stir Fry" single, which was out at the time.

From there, Quavo hit Saweetie with the one-liner, "U so icy Ima glacier boy." The pickup line appeared to get Saweetie's attention, as she responded, "Was hannin then."

As they say, the rest is history. Quavo captioned the Twitter post, which also included a picture of the couple sipping drinks, "HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING." The post comes amid the "How it started vs. How it ended" meme taking over social media this week.

Quavo and Saweetie's relationship became public knowledge back in September of 2018, after speculation arose that they were indeed an item when she starred in the rapper's "Workin Me" video a month prior. A couple months after that, Huncho proved it was more than just a fling by buying Saweetie a $75,000 snowflake chain for their first Christmas together.

Unlike his partner in rhyme, Offset, Quavo's relationship has stayed out of the headlines and drama-free. Last year, he and Saweetie hinted at marriage after she ended up catching the bouquet at Quavo's sister's wedding reception.