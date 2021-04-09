42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch’s ‘4 Da Gang’ Lyrics
42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch's "4 Da Gang" is a hip-hop and rock and roll-infused masterpiece.
The newest joint from the two rappers was released on April 2 and samples the rock band Scorpions' 1982 single, "No One Like You." The TayTayMadeIt production strips the 39-year-old rock anthem to its heavy guitar string core before adding trap drums to fill out the entire track. On the new bop, Roddy and Dugg rhyme about all the lavish things in life—cars, jewelry and women.
On Feb. 21, "The Box" rapper and 42 Dugg were spotted filming a music video in Atlanta that was later interrupted by gunfire. It isn't confirmed that the visual being recorded at the time was for "4 Da Gang." However, it's plausible. Nonetheless, neither of the rhymers were harmed despite two other people sustaining injuries during the shooting incident and OMB Peezy being arrested for his alleged connection to the crime.
Check out the lyrics to "4 Da Gang" below.
INTRO: 42 Dugg
You
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
VERSE 1: 42 Dugg
Ain't nothin' plain on me, nigga, four chains on me
I ain't trippin' ’bout that ho, nigga, she came on me
I got a bitch from the West, she'll suck a nigga soul
Bitch from the East, she'll fuck a nigga dawgs
Still playin' with that raw even though I got a deal
Had to get up out the city, I just got a nigga killed
Pause, I'm lyin', kinda, still sippin' out the Fanta
OxyContin and Opanas, I want four-two for each
Niggas upped Lou for free, that's my nigga, come and kick it
Mister still'll serve the city, I'm the reason it's some chicken
Why the fuck you in the kitchen tryna turn one?
Daire quit pullin' on the blender ’fore you burn somе
Baby say she want a real nigga, but she don't gеt it
Why you ain't never up at night? I told you I been sippin'
Still go harder for my niggas, wish I could bring you back
Turntest in the city, white lows, blue flags
Know I keep two flags on bang
I just dropped a Urus for the gang
Catch me in the city, young nigga, four chains
Signed to CMG, still in the dope game
I don't swipe propane, really got it out the mud
Big 4 Gang, catch me ridin' with the thugs
And I got it on my own, ain't nobody helped me
Remain humble, sell crack to dope fiends
You can't "Lil' bro" me, bitch, I really got a check
42 in this shit, I be really on that
Put the city on my back, still remember hard times
2018 was the year my dawg died
CHORUS: 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch
Pull up in frog eyes, yeah nigga, we winning
Amiris on low, if not wheat Timbs
Me and 42 pullin' up, twin Bentleys
Peanut butter seats, all my windows tinted
Know I keep two flags on bang
I just dropped a Urus for the gang
Tied from the D to LA
Always keep it a hunnid K
VERSE 2: Roddy Ricch
Number one nigga, but they're never gon' admit it
I was doin' 200 in the ’Rari and got a ticket
Every time they see me, they say they ain't seen me in a minute
Probably fuckin' on your bitches, probably runnin' up the digits
Forgiato wheels, both lanes
Floor mats say a nigga name
Interrogation, feds tried to put us on the board, never identified
All my niggas always gettin' dough, it's always chicken time
I got niggas in the box, gon' call me collect
I got model bitches that be tryna call me for sex
And you know what they say, "If it ain't directed, then don't respect it"
You see ’em out in public, they gon' act like they never said it
I see by the C-side, I throw it up two times
And your nigga got a gangster card, he bought it off Groupon
One of the young niggas that be gettin' love in the city
From the hub to the dub in the tub, fuck with me
CHORUS: 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch
Pull up in frog eyes, yeah nigga, we winning
Amiris on low, if not wheat Timbs
Me and 42 pullin' up, twin Bentleys
Peanut butter seats, all my windows tinted
Know I keep two flags on bang
I just dropped a Urus for the gang
Tied from the D to LA
Always keep it a hunnid K
Listen to Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's "4 Da Gang" below.
