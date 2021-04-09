42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch’s ‘4 Da Gang’ Lyrics

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch's "4 Da Gang" is a hip-hop and rock and roll-infused masterpiece.

The newest joint from the two rappers was released on April 2 and samples the rock band Scorpions' 1982 single, "No One Like You." The TayTayMadeIt production strips the 39-year-old rock anthem to its heavy guitar string core before adding trap drums to fill out the entire track. On the new bop, Roddy and Dugg rhyme about all the lavish things in life—cars, jewelry and women.

On Feb. 21, "The Box" rapper and 42 Dugg were spotted filming a music video in Atlanta that was later interrupted by gunfire. It isn't confirmed that the visual being recorded at the time was for "4 Da Gang." However, it's plausible. Nonetheless, neither of the rhymers were harmed despite two other people sustaining injuries during the shooting incident and OMB Peezy being arrested for his alleged connection to the crime.

Check out the lyrics to "4 Da Gang" below.

INTRO: 42 Dugg

You

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

VERSE 1: 42 Dugg

Ain't nothin' plain on me, nigga, four chains on me

I ain't trippin' ’bout that ho, nigga, she came on me

I got a bitch from the West, she'll suck a nigga soul

Bitch from the East, she'll fuck a nigga dawgs

Still playin' with that raw even though I got a deal

Had to get up out the city, I just got a nigga killed

Pause, I'm lyin', kinda, still sippin' out the Fanta

OxyContin and Opanas, I want four-two for each

Niggas upped Lou for free, that's my nigga, come and kick it

Mister still'll serve the city, I'm the reason it's some chicken

Why the fuck you in the kitchen tryna turn one?

Daire quit pullin' on the blender ’fore you burn somе

Baby say she want a real nigga, but she don't gеt it

Why you ain't never up at night? I told you I been sippin'

Still go harder for my niggas, wish I could bring you back

Turntest in the city, white lows, blue flags

Know I keep two flags on bang

I just dropped a Urus for the gang

Catch me in the city, young nigga, four chains

Signed to CMG, still in the dope game

I don't swipe propane, really got it out the mud

Big 4 Gang, catch me ridin' with the thugs

And I got it on my own, ain't nobody helped me

Remain humble, sell crack to dope fiends

You can't "Lil' bro" me, bitch, I really got a check

42 in this shit, I be really on that

Put the city on my back, still remember hard times

2018 was the year my dawg died

CHORUS: 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch

Pull up in frog eyes, yeah nigga, we winning

Amiris on low, if not wheat Timbs

Me and 42 pullin' up, twin Bentleys

Peanut butter seats, all my windows tinted

Know I keep two flags on bang

I just dropped a Urus for the gang

Tied from the D to LA

Always keep it a hunnid K

VERSE 2: Roddy Ricch

Number one nigga, but they're never gon' admit it

I was doin' 200 in the ’Rari and got a ticket

Every time they see me, they say they ain't seen me in a minute

Probably fuckin' on your bitches, probably runnin' up the digits

Forgiato wheels, both lanes

Floor mats say a nigga name

Interrogation, feds tried to put us on the board, never identified

All my niggas always gettin' dough, it's always chicken time

I got niggas in the box, gon' call me collect

I got model bitches that be tryna call me for sex

And you know what they say, "If it ain't directed, then don't respect it"

You see ’em out in public, they gon' act like they never said it

I see by the C-side, I throw it up two times

And your nigga got a gangster card, he bought it off Groupon

One of the young niggas that be gettin' love in the city

From the hub to the dub in the tub, fuck with me

CHORUS: 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch

Pull up in frog eyes, yeah nigga, we winning

Amiris on low, if not wheat Timbs

Me and 42 pullin' up, twin Bentleys

Peanut butter seats, all my windows tinted

Know I keep two flags on bang

I just dropped a Urus for the gang

Tied from the D to LA

Always keep it a hunnid K

Listen to Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's "4 Da Gang" below.

