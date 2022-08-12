The Game Drops 10-Minute Eminem Diss Song ‘The Black Slim Shady’

The Game has unleashed a scathing 10-minute diss song aimed at Eminem.

On Friday (Aug. 12), The Game's new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind was released, revealing a track on the 31-song LP called "The Black Slim Shady," which finds Chuck taking aim at the rap god for an extended period of time.

Produced by Hit-Boy, Big Duke and Brian King Joseph, The Game attempts to get under Eminem's skin by utilizing the Detroit rapper's flows and delivering tons of pointed bars on the 10-minute song—similar to his 2005, 14-minute diss track "300 Bars and Runnin'." On verses three and four, Game steps up the disrespect.

"You depressed, you just maskin' it/You pop an Adderall, a Vicodin and an Aspirin/But the math wasn't mathin' in," The Game raps. "So pass me the torch 'cause the torture in my mind/With the voice that define rhymes, were forced to blind eye/Done see the owls in a white Rolls Royce with five .9's/When you was pretendin' to be the white Royce da 5'9"."

He continues, "Might just force the White guy to call D-12 so he can be the pork that grind swine/And the biggest rapper in Detroit that award is Sean Don's/So uncork the Chardonnay and stick my fork in white wine/I never heard you in the club, I never heard you in the bar/Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car/I'd rather listen to Snitch9ine like 69 times/And participate in sixty-nines with 69 nuns than listen to you."

The Game then goes on to downplay Eminem's impact on hip-hop.

"Twenty-three years, still ain't penetratin' the culture/You are not, top five, in mine, B.I.G or Pac eyes," Game spits. "No André, no Nas, stop tellin' white lies/Sniff a white line, this the right time/I Suge Knight Vanilla Ice, I'm not Mr. Nice Guy."

The Compton, Calif. MC even raps about Eminem's mom.

"Now I'm here, hope you ready, this is not mom's spaghetti/This your dad at 22 when he ate lil' Debbie," Game raps. "He takes the cake/’Cause she was only fifteen, so how could one not sympathize with her havin' you as a teen?/She had to lose herself in the moment, give up her dreams/Just to see her son out here lookin' like a wigger in jeans."

Additionally, at one point in the track, he appears to hint that he has Hailie kidnapped. "Dear Slim, Hailie's with me and she's unharmed for now/('Dad, I'm really scared')."

On the outro, Game appears to be taunting Eminem into responding with the bars, "Mr. Shady, don't be shady/Pick that pen up, don't be lazy/Call up Dre and get that Dre beat/Jump off stage if shit get crazy."

Game's new diss track was teased by The Game's manager Wack 100 back in April during a Clubhouse session. "We starting a fire," Wack said at the time. "The Black Slim Shady is coming. That nigga better be ready because this nigga done went crazy."

Game has been implying he wants smoke with Eminem for several months, seemingly completely unprovoked. Back in March, he told the Drink Champs podcast that he would be down to battle Em in a Verzuz. The diss track comes two months after The Game proclaimed he was better than Eminem while being interviewed on the All the Smoke podcast. “When I say that I want to rap battle with Eminem, or Eminem is not the greatest rapper, or I’m better than him... I’m supposed to think that I’m better than every single rapper,” the Compton, Calif. rapper explained.

Other than bravado, it is unclear why Game is so fervently going at Eminem's helmet. Several years ago, he had nothing but love and high praise for Slim Shady.

"Even when I was going at 50 [Cent] and me and [Dr.] Dre weren't seeing eye to eye, I stayed away from the White dude," Game said in an interview in 2010, referring to Em. "He a problem. I understand it. I don't think it's a rapper he won't slay. You don't even want a war with Eminem, he crazy."

It looks like Game has had a change of heart and he's ready for whatever comes with it.

Listen to "The Black Slim Shady" Below