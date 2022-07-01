The Game Recalls Seeing His First Dead Body at 7 Years Old

The Game had a rough upbringing in Compton, Calif. During a recent podcast episode, he recounted a story of seeing his first dead body at 7 years old.

Game appeared on the Full Send Podcast in an episode that aired on Thursday (June 30). During the sit-down, the "Eazy" rapper discussed his harrowing childhood in grim details.

"In Compton, it's sort of like a gang-bang family tree," The Game explained at the 24:27-minute mark of the interview. "My parents were both gang members. It's only a matter of time before your child dives into that lifestyle, too."

"Even when you are a kindergartener, you see so much," he continued. "When I was 5 years old, bro, I was walking blocks to the school bus. As a 5-year-old. I wouldn't let my 5-year-old walk through the mall alone these days. I don't know, it's crazy, man. You grow up in the hood and you just become immune to all the shit that you see. I've seen dead bodies and thought nothing of it, just kept walking."

The Game revealed he was only 7 when he encountered death for the first time.

"It was just a drive-by shooting," he recounted. "Somebody got hit. They were just laid out and we were outside playing. Of course, people are always like...Some people run left, away. And other nosey ass people come towards the, you know, whatever happened. So, me and my homies was outside playing...We were throwing the football in the street...We just walked down there, and it was like so-and-so got shot."

"The craziest one I ever seen is probably, I seen two Spanish dudes get shot in a Buick Regal," The Game added. "Two bullet holes in the back window, both dead and one of them's eyeball was stuck...Remember how the old locks used to be, where you could pull them up? His eye was stuck in that. And I could just remember wanting to, like, lift his head up out of that. Because it was a fucked-up way for people to see you, you know. I remember feeling real bad about that. Yeah, I seen tons of murders and shit."

The Game is currently on a press run for his new album, Drillmatic, which is slated to drop sometime this month. Last week, he released the Hit-Boy produced single "Violence."

See The Game's interview on the Full Send Podcast below.

Watch The Game's Interview on Full Send Podcast