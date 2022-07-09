Kanye West Performs ‘Eazy’ With The Game, Game Speaks on His Relationship With Ye

Kanye West has kept a low profile as of late, but recently he made a surprise appearance at The Game’s Los Angeles show and performed his verse from their collaborative song, “Eazy.”

On Friday (July 8), The Game hosted what was supposed to have been his album release party at the Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles. Although the California rhymer didn’t release his joint project with producer Hit-Boy just yet, that didn’t stop him from delivering the goods along with some surprises.

The first was Kanye West who joined Game while he performed “Eazy,” their collaborative song they dropped back in January. Ye, dressed in all black—including a hoodie, bomber jacket, and a mask that covered his entire face—spit his verse from the song. Afterward, The Documentary creator spoke about his relationship with Kanye.

“Let me tell y’all something, man, this is the first time that I’ve been on my stage with my brother,” Game said.

He added, “This nigga’s friendship, it don’t waver. No matter what I do to this nigga, or what I say about this nigga he just love me. It’s like this nigga is Yeezus or somethin.’”

Later in the show, Lil Wayne made a surprise cameo and blasted through a rendition of his 2008 hit “A Milli.”

The Game recently pushed back the release of his upcoming album Drillmatic: Mind vs. Heart so he could get samples cleared. Thanks to Jay-Z, several samples have been cleared for the project with three more to go.

Check Out Photos and a Video From The Game’s Los Angeles Show Below