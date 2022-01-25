The Game Is Upset at Being Left Off Top 50 Rappers of All-Time Lists

The Game thinks he belongs on anyone's top 50 greatest rappers list.

In 2019, many artists and industry figures, from T.I. to Hot 97's Ebro Darden, shared their personal takes on who are the 50 greatest rappers of all time. Lil Durk even posted his own list. Now, nearly two-and-a-half years later, Game is taking issue with being left off Ebro, T.I. and DJ Funkmaster Flex's lists.

"@oldmanebro @funkflex & @troubleman31…… I ain’t forgot about these lists," he wrote yesterday (Jan. 24) on Instagram. "#DRILLMATIC coming soon…. HURRICANE GAME LIVES. y’all shoulda just threw my baby mamas in there too !!!!"

The three lists contain many of the same prerequisite names when discussing the greatest figures in hip-hop, such as The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z, Eminem and others. But even modern names like Meek Mill, Big Sean, Young Thug and ASAP Rocky were listed ahead of Game in some instances. You can see the three lists and Game's post at the bottom of this story.

The Game has never shied from conversations involving rapper rankings. Last year, he offered his list of top 10 living rappers, in which he included Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne and others, but also added that he could go "bar for bar" with anyone on his list. Additionally, a few months before that, he claimed he is the best rapper from Compton and was the one who showed Kendrick Lamar the ropes.

Game is currently enjoying the success of his new single "Eazy" with Kanye West. The track, which dropped on Sat., Jan. 15, debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marked Game's highest-charting song since "My Life" featuring Lil Wayne in 2008.

His new album Drillmatic is expected to drop later this year.

See The Game's Instagram post reacting to being left off lists of top 50 rappers below.