Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’

If responses is what Drake wanted by calling out multiple people on his Her Loss album with 21 Savage, he should be more than satisfied with the results. The latest person to respond to being dissed by Drizzy is Serena Williams' husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who got inexplicably dissed by Aubrey on the new album.

Drake sent multiple shots on his new joint effort with 21 Savage, including outright dissing Ohanian on the album cut "Middle of the Ocean." "I swear you don't even mean what y'all say like y'all dubbin' a movie/Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie," Drake raps. "He claim we don't got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki."

Ohanian addressed the slight in a tweet in a Twitter thread this afternoon, which was initially about his business prowess but turned into a response to Drake.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote.

It is unclear why Drake sent a shot Ohanian's way. Drake and Serena dated for some time in the mid-2010s.

This is the third response Drake has gotten from something he rapped on Her Loss. On the track, "Circo Loco," he appeared to shade Kanye West by implying he only performed with Ye at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last year in Chicago at the behest of J Prince. Drake got a reaction from Megan Thee Stallion after dropping bars on the same song that seem to imply Megan lied about being shot in 2020.

Listen to Drake's New Song "Middle of the Ocean" Below