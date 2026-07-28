Ice Spice Launches Her First Fragrance In Ha Mood

Ice Spice is adding another venture to her résumé with the release of her first-ever fragrance.

Last Wednesday (July 22), the Bronx rapper officially launched her In Ha Mood Eau de Parfum. The fragrance is available through Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop before it receives a wider release on Ulta's website in August. Fans can purchase the fragrance in three sizes: 0.33 ounces for $28, 1 ounce for $58 and 3.4 ounces for $79.

The fragrance takes its name from Ice Spice's 2023 single "In Ha Mood," one of the standout songs from her breakout EP, Like..?. According to the product description, the perfume features a fruity floral scent with notes of Queen Royale Accord, Majestic Rose and Vanilla Absolute. The full-size bottle also leans into Ice's signature aesthetic with a sculpted pink design and butterfly-inspired details.

The perfume is the first out of Ice's partnership with Revlon, which she announced back in 2025.

"I have been a lifelong fan of Revlon and I am so excited to be partnering with them on my first fragrance," the rapper said in a press release at the time. "Revlon is an iconic brand that has a long history of innovation, and I am honored to work together with them to develop my fragrance line that embodies me and inspires fans to embrace their individuality."

Check out Ice showing off her new perfume bottle below and cop the fragrance here.

See Ice Spice Show Off the Bottle for In Ha Mood

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