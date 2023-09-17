Young Thug’s Father Says Gunna ‘Hasn’t Done Anything to Hurt Us’ in YSL RICO Case

Young Thug's father says Gunna hasn't done anything to hurt Thug in the rapper’s ongoing YSL RICO case.

Young Thug's Father Speaks on Gunna

In an interview with Infamous Sylvia, which was conducted on Friday (Sept. 15), Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams, Sr., spoke proudly of Gunna and added that the rapper hasn't done anything to hurt Thugger in his ongoing YSL RICO case in Atlanta.

"I love Gunna," he said at the one-hour and 55-minute mark in the video below."Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period."

Thug's father further explained that Gunna's attorney convinced him to take a plea because it was the right thing to do.

Why Is Gunna Free After Accepting Alford Plea Deal?

What Young Thug's father may be referring to is Gunna accepting an Alford plea deal, which allowed him to be released from jail last December. Since then, many people have accused Gunna of being a snitch, which the Atlanta rapper has vehemently denied.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea that allows a defendant to plead guilty while still maintaining their innocence. It's a way to take responsibility for a crime without admitting actual guilt. In Gunna's case, he maintains that he didn't cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea deal.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," Gunna said in a statement to XXL after video surfaced of himself in the court taking his plea deal. "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL."

Meanwhile, Gunna recently did his first live show since getting out of jail. During his concert last week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., he showed support for Young Thug with a sign that read "Free Jeffery," which is Thugger's real name, Jeffery Williams.

Watch Young Thug's father's interview with Infamous Sylvia below.

Watch Infamous Sylvia's Interview With Young Thug's Father Below