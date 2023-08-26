Young Thug’s Dad Questions Why Thug Is Still in Jail on RICO Charges But Donald Trump Is Free

Young Thug's dad is questioning why his son is still in jail on RICO charges but Donald Trump remains free on bond.

On Saturday (Aug. 26), Atlanta news portal New Made It posted an image on their Instagram account of Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., holding up a sign that reads his objection over Donald Trump being freed on bond with his RICO charges while his son, Young Thug, is still in jail as he's on trial for his racketeering case.

The sign reads: "FREE YSL...TRUMP & CREW GOT A BOND...YOUNG THUG & YSL FACE THE EXACT SAME CHARGES BUT NO BOND?"

"MAKE JUSTICE FAIR!! WE DESERVE A FAIR FIGHT TOO FANI," the message concludes.

Fani that Mr. Williams, Sr. is referring to Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani T. Willis who hit Young Thug and his YSL with an 88-page RICO indictment. Most recently, Willis slapped Donald Trump and his cronies with a 98-page RICO indictment for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Although Mr. Williams means well and he's fighting for his son's freedom, Young Thug's RICO charges are different from Trump's RICO charges.

Thugger is being accused of murder and multiple drug offenses under his RICO indictment, while Trump is facing 13 separate counts, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement charges. All of those are non-violent offenses, thus, the reason why Trump is out on bond.

But Jeffery Williams, Sr.'s message is noted and heartfelt.

Young Thug's Dad Says His Son Should Reject a Plea Deal If Given

In a December 2022 interview, Young Thug's dad said his son should reject a plea deal if offered one. This after several YSL members took plea deals in the case and were released from jail.

In an interview with Infamous Sylvia via her Twitter account, Mr. Williams, Sr. proclaimed his son's innocence and said if prosecutors offered the embattled rapper a plea deal, he shouldn't take it.

"I'm his father. My son is not guilty of a lot of things that these people [prosecutors] probably sayin' about him," he said. "As a father, if they came to him with a plea deal and he left it up to me to give him the advice. I would tell him, 'No.'"

Williams, Sr. added that he will be in the courtroom every day in support of his son, Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug.

"I'm a parent. I'm a father," he stated. "I'm not that daddy who just there. Right now, it's me and him against the world."

Listen to the interview below.

Check Out Young Thug's Dad Message to Regarding His Son's Incarceration on RICO Charges Below