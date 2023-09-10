Gunna Performs First Sold-Out Show Since Being Released From Jail and Fans Loved It

Last night, Gunna performed his first sold-out show since being released from jail and fans loved his performance.

Gunna's First Sold-Out Show Since Release From Jail Was a Hit with Fans

On Saturday (Sept. 9), Gunna performed his first sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The concert marked the first time the YSL member has graced the stage since his release from jail back in December of 2022. During his set, Gunna performed several of his noteworthy songs including "Back At It," "Hot" and his viral hit "F*kumean."

Gunna also showed his support for his YSL leader Young Thug during his performance. According to reports, the Atlanta rapper opened the show with a large sign that read "Free Jeffery." Judging by hundreds of videos across social media, fans are happy to see Gunna back performing on stage again.

Read More: Rappers Looking Drastically Different After Going to Jail

Gunna Will Perform a Second Show in Los Angeles

Gunna's concert at the Barclay Center was the first of two shows that he will be performing this month. His next gig will be at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Gunna is on tour promoting his latest album, A Gift & A Curse. The album has gotten mixed reviews online, mostly because people are saying that Gunna snitched against his YSL codefendants last year, which has made him an outcast in the rap game. Despite the criticism, the collection garnered Gunna's first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo artist with "F*kumean."

If Gunna's Los Angeles show is a big success, don't be surprised to see him embark on a full-scale tour in the foreseeable future.

Watch some clips from Gunna's performances below.

Watch Videos From Gunna's Sold-Out Show at the Barclay Center Below