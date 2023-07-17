Gunna Announces First Shows Since His Release From Jail

Gunna is returning to the stage for the first time since he was released from jail last December.

Gunna Announces Two Show Dates

On Monday (July 17), Gunna shared two posts on Instagram revealing he has two upcoming show dates. Wunna will be performing on Sept. 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He will follow that up with a show on Sept. 28 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. According to a press release for the upcoming dates, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow (July 18). Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales start on Wednesday (July 19). General sales start on Friday (July 21). For details visit www.citientertainment.com and www.only1gunna.com. Gunna will be giving $1 per ticket The Goodr Foundation, which provides healthy meals to youth, families and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Gunna Returns to Rap

Gunna made his return to rap in June with the release of his new album A Gift & A Curse. The album has gotten mixed reactions online, mostly due to snitch allegations that have turned the rapper into a rap industry pariah. Despite his detractors, the album yielded Gunna's first Billboard Hot 100 chart top 10 single as a solo artist, "F*kumean." It will be interesting to see how Gunna is received during his return to the stage. Last month, his lyrics fell flat when his song was played at an Atlanta club.

