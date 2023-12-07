Nicki Minaj Reveals Pink Friday 2 Album Tracklist Featuring Drake, J. Cole and More

The release date for Nicki Minaj's new Pink Friday 2 album is quickly approaching. Now we have the tracklist for the highly anticipated project.

Nicki Minaj Unveils Pink Friday 2 Tracklist

On Thursday (Dec. 7), Nicki shared the tracklist for her long-awaited fifth solo album, which is scheduled to drop on Friday (Dec. 8). The album will feature 22 tracks and include guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Before the tracklist arrived, Nicki let her Barbz know it was on the way in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ladies & Gentleman, The Captain is preparing to make a brief descent to the #GagCity #Tracklist as we are nearing #PinkFriday2. Please be seated," she wrote.

Read More: These Rappers Have the Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

The Pink Friday 2 Rollout

Nicki Minaj chose her birthday as the Pink Friday 2 release date after initially scheduling it to drop in October and later Nov. 17. The album, her first since 2018's Queen, was preceded by the single "The Last Time I Saw You," which received little fanfare. Nicki later previewed the song "Big Difference" while hosting and performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The tracklist is the biggest piece of solid information Nicki has put out about the new LP since announcing its release. Last week, the head Barb in charge issued some veiled threats to anyone on her "list." Nicki has high hopes for the new project, which she has dubbed one of the greatest albums of all time.

See Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tracklist below.

Pink Friday 2 Album Tracklist

1. "Are You Gone Already"

2. "Barbie Dangerous"

3. "FTCU"

4. "Beep Beep"

5. "Fallin 4 U"

6. "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole

7. "RnB" featuring Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang

8. "Pink Birthday"

9. "Needle" featuring Drake

10. "Cowgirl" featuring Lourdiz

11. "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. "Big Difference"

13. "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

14. "Forward From Trini" featuring Skillabeng and Skeng

15. "Pink Friday Girls"

16 "Super Freaky Girl"

17. "Bahm Bahm"

18. "My Life"

19. "Nicki Hendrix" featuring Future

20. "Blessings" featuring Tosha Cobb Leonard

21. "Last Time I Saw You"

22. "Just the Memories"

nicki minaj pink friday 2 album cover art artwork Republic Records/UMG Recordings loading...