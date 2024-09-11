People Are Tired of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ and Don’t Want to Hear It Anymore

Kendrick Lamar will likely perform his blockbuster hit song "Not Like Us" during his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, but some people are tired of the song and don't want to hear it.

When "Not Like Us" emerged on May 4 as the presumable finale to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's vitriolic feud, the track took off like wildfire and broke out as the song of the summer. He earned his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 due to its popularity. The song dethroned Drake's "Girls Wants Girls" for the biggest single-day streams of a hip-hop song, and surpassed "God's Plan" to become the fastest hip-hop song in history to achieve 100 million streams.

K-Dot then capped off the "Not Like Us" mania by playing it five times during his Pop Out celebration concert in Compton, Calif. on June 19. Then he dropped off the single's music video on July 5.

Despite these accolades and all the times "Not Like Us" was the soundtrack for viral moments across the internet like weddings and in the club, or it could be heard at block parties, bars, sports broadcasts, supermarkets and even high school dances, it appears some fans are experiencing "Not Like Us" fatigue.

"Tired of hearing they not like us. give that sh*t a rest…," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "idc who performs at the 2025 Super Bowl, i just don’t wanna keep listening to 'not like us' from Kendrick 😭😭😭 tired of that bullsh*t," another added. And the dislike didn't stop there. There are more people sounding off below.

While the oversaturation of "Not Like Us" may be very real, that hasn't stopped people from listening to the song at a relentless pace. As of this writing, the track remains at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and as fall sports season kicks off, the song is already making its way into the marching band space.

The song has only been out for four months, so if the track continues to burn as bright as it has, the "Not Like Us" mania isn't going anywhere anytime soon. While some fans may have a hard time hearing that Mustard beat heading into 2025, let's remember that the person hurting the most remains Drake. Fans continue to flood lyrics from "Not Like Us" into his Instagram comments, even targeting some of his other signees like PARTYNEXTDOOR. Whether or not people are tired of hearing "Not Like Us," the song still has enough ammo for now to keep Kendrick's neck on Drizzy's throat, and isn't that the most important part of a rap beef?

