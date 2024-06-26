Wack 100 Pays Bail for Tupac Shakur’s Accused Killer Keefe D, Judge Declines to Release Him

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur, had his $750,000 bail paid by Wack 100. However, the judge refused to release him.

Wack 100 Pays Keefe D's Bail

On Tuesday (June 25), the latest hearing in the Tupac Shakur murder case took place in Clark County District Court in Nevada before Judge Carli Kierny. During the hearing, Kierny heard arguments from the defense and prosecution about Keefe D's release after his bail was paid by Wack 100. During the hearing, Wack testified via Zoom, which can be seen below.

Wack confirmed to the judge that he paid $112,500 to bail Keefe D out by using funds from his business, 100 Entertainment. When asked his relationship with Keefe D, Wack said, "I know him from passing. I know his son. We sat down and talked a few times in general about personal things when he was having his bout with cancer. Personal things, industry stuff. Just regular conversation."

"He's always been a monumental guy in our community," Wack added. "And I've helped several people in our community, whether it was funerals, whether it was for bail."

Judge Denies Keefe D Release

According to CBS News, the judge in the case ultimately denied Keefe D's immediate release after the prosecution successfully argued that the motive behind paying Keefe's D's bail was for him to be in some sort of series produced by Wack. They even played a VladTV interview where Wack said those exact words. The judge has barred Keefe D from profiting off the case.

Keefe D was arrested last September after his home was raided two months prior. Police have charged him with murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal street gang.

Police believe Keefe obtained the weapon that was used in the killing of Tupac and was present during the Las Vegas shooting. The other three men believed to be present during the shooting have all died, including the alleged gunman, Keefe D's nephew Orlando Anderson, who was killed in 1998. The shooting is believed to be in retaliation for Anderson being jumped by Tupac and members of Death Row Records following a Mike Tyson fight on Sept. 6, 1996.

XXL has reached out to Keefe's D's attorney for comment.

See the video of Wack 100 testifying in court via Zoom after paying Keefe's D's bail.

Watch Wack 100 Explain Why He Paid Keefe D's Bail