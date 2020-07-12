Kanye West Drops New Song “Donda”: Listen

Kanye West pays homage to his late mother Donda West.

On Sunday night (July 12), the rapper-presidential hopeful released a new song titled "Donda" via Twitter to honor his mother on what would have been her 71st birthday. "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA," he tweeted with a video of his mother reciting rapper KRS-One's 1993 track "Sound of da Police."

The majority of the track features Donda reading the verse from the song. "There could never really be justice on stolen land/Are you really for peace and equality?" she recites. "Or when my car is hooked up, know you wanna follow me/Your laws are minimal/‘Cause you won't even think about lookin' at the real criminal/This has got to cease/’Cause we be getting hyped to the sound of da police."

Toward the end of the track, Kanye comes in rapping over a sped-up sample of The Clark Sisters and Mattie Moss Clark's gospel single "They Were Overcome (By the Word)." "Mama, I need you to tuck me in/I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in," ’Ye raps. "(Boy) I know you and grandma had enough for them/(Boy) Why I gotta be so stubborn then?/(Boy) I'm doin' this one for y'all/So we could end racism once and for all/How many praises they gon' make? (Uh) Watch the safe/One hand wash the other, both hands wash the face."

Kanye had a close relationship with his mother, who died in 2007 following complications from surgery. ’Ye has offered odes to his mom in the past including a touching Twitter homage in 2016.

Check out Kanye's latest maternal tribute below.