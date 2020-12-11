Kid Cudi Teases Man on the Moon Series Might Not Be Over After All

After finishing their first listen of Kid Cudi's third installment of his Man on the Moon album trilogy, fans are now left wondering if they should expect a part four despite Cudi previously saying his latest effort, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, will be the last of his MOTM series.

On Friday (Dec. 11), Kid Cudi released his 18-track Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album. Although the LP, which features appearances from Trippie Redd and the late Pop Smoke, among others, is stamped as the final record in the series as seen in a note on the album's back cover, the song "Lord I Know" suggests the 36-year-old rapper has got something up his sleeve.

At the end of the three-minute track, a young girl's voice—possibly Cudi's daughter—whispers "to be continued."

The message on the track sparked fan speculation about a continuation of the MOTM series. One Twitter user hopped on the app to share their excitement. "WAIT A MINUTE I KNOW HIS DAUGHTER DID NOT SAY TO BE CONTINUED THERES MORE WHAT!?!?!?!?!? @KidCudi #MOTM3 THESE EMOTIONS!!!!" they tweeted.

"Yeah bro that's cool and all BUT WHY THE FUCK IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW IT SAYS TO BE CONTINUED AT THE END OF MOTM3? #MOTM3 @KidCudi," another Cudi fan tweeted, freaking out about the final moments in Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Cudi revealed via social media on Monday (Dec. 7) that Man on the Moon III: The Chosen would be the lash hurrah for the series. On the back cover of the album, which is on the second slide of his Instagram post, Cudder says in part, "Fall back into the world and twisted mind of Kid Cudi for the final installment in the Man on the Moon trilogy."

However, this wouldn't be the first time the rapper backtracked on something of this nature. Back in 2016, Cudi told Billboard he didn't feel "obligated to do Man on the Moon III anymore." Four years later, though, he released the coveted project.

To add fuel to the fire, early this morning, Cudi egged on his fans via Twitter by reposting their "to be continued" theories regarding a forthcoming MOTM effort on his page. The rhymer went as far as retweeting a fan with a purple devil emoji, indicating that something new could be coming.

It remains unknown what exactly Kid Cudi is looking to continue, but the rapper has confirmed he has several projects in the works. Kid Cudi's Entergalatic album and animated Netflix series are rumored to be released in 2021, but neither have been given official release dates. The Travis Scott and Kid Cudi joint album has been confirmed to be in the works as well.

See more reactions to Kid Cudi hinting that there could be more to his Man on the Moon series below.