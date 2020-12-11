Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Kamaiyah and More: New Projects This Week

One thing about the hip-hop scene, despite the chaos going on in the world, you can always depend on some new music to help navigate through the madness. This week, there's a third installment to an album trilogy, a debut LP from a member of the 2020 XXL Freshman class, a project from a female rapper hailing from the West Coast and much more.

The resurgence of solo Kid Cudi is here. The Cleveland-bred rhymer first teased the release of his new Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album a little over a month ago. At the time, he delivered a visual indicating that the third effort to his MOTM series was coming "soon" and now it's arrived. The trippy rhymer's latest offering features appearances from the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, Trippie Redd and others. Cudi dropped off music earlier this year, but it was a collaborative effort with Travis Scott called "The Scotts," a play on their names—Cudder's given name being Scott Mescudi. The track earned both artists a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Before this album, Cudi delivered Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West in 2018.

Bubbling Kentucky rhymer Jack Harlow isn't holding back with his first studio album, That's What They All Say. Prior to the arrival of the lyrical rapper's LP, he released "Tyler Herro," named after the NBA star, in October, and his collab "Way Out" featuring Big Sean on Wednesday (Dec. 9) as well as the hit single "Whats Poppin." The project features heavy hitters like Lil Baby and Chris Brown as well as Bryson Tiller, Statik Major and pop-rock band Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine. The album contains production from Jetsonmade, too. Needless to say, Jack Harlow is kicking things off with a bang.

Oakland native Kamaiyah delivers her new mixtape, No Explanations. The offering features the resilient-themed "Still l Rise" featuring Jackboy, which is the first single to drop from the tape. There's also an appearance from fellow California rapper Mozzy called "Momma Said." Kamaiyah's latest project is her third solo effort to arrive this year. She dropped her collaborative EP Oakland Nights with Capalow in September and her mixtape Got It Made in October.

Check out new projects from these artists, in addition to BIA, Chance The Rapper, Pressa and more below.