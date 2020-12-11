Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Kamaiyah and More: New Projects This Week

One thing about the hip-hop scene, despite the chaos going on in the world, you can always depend on some new music to help navigate through the madness. This week, there's a third installment to an album trilogy, a debut LP from a member of the 2020 XXL Freshman class, a project from a female rapper hailing from the West Coast and much more.

The resurgence of solo Kid Cudi is here. The Cleveland-bred rhymer first teased the release of his new Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album a little over a month ago. At the time, he delivered a visual indicating that the third effort to his MOTM series was coming "soon" and now it's arrived. The trippy rhymer's latest offering features appearances from the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, Trippie Redd and others. Cudi dropped off music earlier this year, but it was a collaborative effort with Travis Scott called "The Scotts," a play on their names—Cudder's given name being Scott Mescudi. The track earned both artists a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Before this album, Cudi delivered Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West in 2018.

Bubbling Kentucky rhymer Jack Harlow isn't holding back with his first studio album, That's What They All Say. Prior to the arrival of the lyrical rapper's LP, he released "Tyler Herro," named after the NBA star, in October, and his collab "Way Out" featuring Big Sean on Wednesday (Dec. 9) as well as the hit single "Whats Poppin." The project features heavy hitters like Lil Baby and Chris Brown as well as Bryson Tiller, Statik Major and pop-rock band Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine. The album contains production from Jetsonmade, too. Needless to say, Jack Harlow is kicking things off with a bang.

Oakland native Kamaiyah delivers her new mixtape, No Explanations. The offering features the resilient-themed "Still l Rise" featuring Jackboy, which is the first single to drop from the tape. There's also an appearance from fellow California rapper Mozzy called "Momma Said." Kamaiyah's latest project is her third solo effort to arrive this year. She dropped her collaborative EP Oakland Nights with Capalow in September and her mixtape Got It Made in October.

Check out new projects from these artists, in addition to BIA, Chance The Rapper, Pressa and more below.

  • Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

    Kid Cudi
    Republic Records

  • That's What They All Say

    Jack Harlow
    Generation Now / Atlantic Recordings

  • No Explanations

    Kamaiyah
    GRDN.WRK / Empire

  • For Certain

    BIA
    Epic Records

  • Real Bad Boldy

    Boldy James and Real Bad Man
    Real Bad Man Records

  • Burnout 4

    LNDN DRUGS (Jay Worthy x Sean House)
    GDF Records / Empire

  • Queen of Da Souf Extended Version

    Mulatto
    Streamcut / RCA

  • 90's Kid Vol. 2

    King Lil G
    Empire 47

  • PeteStrumentals 3

    Pete Rock
    Tru Soul Records

  • Gardner Express

    Pressa
    Blue Feathers Records / Sony

  • Jupiter

    Yhung T.O.
    RBE Legendary / Empire

  • Zaystreet

    Young Scooter and Zaytoven
    BMG / Zaytoven Global / Onerpm

  • Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving 

    Jeremih and Chance The Rapper
    Chance The Rapper LLC

  • Double O Baby

    Hotboii
    100K Management

  • We Know the Truth Deluxe

    Drakeo The Ruler
    2020 Stinc Team

  • EP!

    JPEGMAFIA
    EQT Recording / Republic Records

  • Criptape

    Lil Loaded
    Lil Loaded

  • Village Days 

    Terrace Martin
    Sounds of Crenshaw / Empire

  • You Know the Vibes

    Fetty Wap
    300 Entertainment / RGF Productions

  • i am OTHER, Vol. 2

    Pharrell and i am OTHER
    i am OTHER

