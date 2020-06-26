Kanye West and Kid Cudi Turn Kids See Ghosts Into a Cartoon Show

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have put an animated twist on their Kids See Ghosts album.

'Ye and Cudi teamed up on Kids See Ghosts back in 2018, and now the duo have turned their collab into a cartoon show. On Friday (June 26), Cudi shared the Tekashi Murakami-directed trailer for the cartoon show named after him and Kanye's project. Despite it being unclear when the animated program will premiere, the Cleveland native told fans to expect it to arrive soon.

"KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI," he tweeted, before including a link to the colorful visual. "KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST. KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI. SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI. COMING SOON."

The teaser starts off with the bear Kanye used on the cover of his first three albums—The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation—alongside the character Kid Fox as they exit a yellow school bus. The bear and fox are then seen riding on a bike and shortly after, they're chased by a creature that emerges from the sky. In another scene, they can be seen running through a forest, followed by them holding onto the back of what appears to be a spaceship riding through a vibrant intergalactic space.

'Ye and Cudi dropped the album that inspired their new cartoon on June 8, 2018. The offering arrived a day after the G.O.O.D. Music founder held a listening party for it in Santa Clarita, Calif. The seven-song release features appearances from Pusha-T, Ty Dolla $ign and Yasiin Bey.

Check out the trailer for Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts cartoon show below.