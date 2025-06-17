Diamante Eyewear Is the Brand Your Favorite Rappers Are Wearing for Luxury Frames With a Bold Style

From the Creators of Diamond Cut Lenses™

Erik and Justin Ruiz

Cofounders, Diamante Eyewear

Recently, many rappers, including Birdman, Juvenile, B.G. and That Mexican OT, have been spotted wearing Diamante Eyewear, highlighting the brand's growing popularity. This luxury eyewear brand combines modern style with functional design, making it accessible to a wide audience. The frames reflect the style, taste and influence celebrated in hip-hop culture.

Founded by the Ruiz brothers, Diamante Eyewear boasts a family legacy of over 70 years in the eyewear industry. Their mission is to create a superior product for exceptional clientele—sophisticated yet trendy.

Diamante has elevated the world of eyewear with designs that complement any style. The frames are made from hand-lacquered wood, featuring precision-cut metal detailing and high-quality polyurethane lenses that offer excellent customization options. Similar to the iced-out jewelry that has adorned rap stars for decades, Diamante frames add a distinctive touch to enhance any look. This eyewear represents a statement of self-expression, craftsmanship and prestige, making it more than just an accessory.

Frames start at $1,495, and they're worth dropping the bag. The brand's signature styles include Birdwing (aerodynamic elegance meets masterful design) and Bentwood (artistry and function) with a wide array of colors including White Wood, Rose Wood, Midnight Wood, Red Wood and Teal Wood, among others. 22 karat gold, white gold and silver options also offer another way to customize a silhouette. Details like metal decor, ergonomic comfort and fit and being built to last mean these frames are here to stay.

Now, Diamante debuts its latest collection of three new rimless frames: Strata, Cascade and Trillion—three bold frame styles made of state-of-the art materials, best-in-class optical engineering and outstanding artistic design. Visit diamante-eyewear.com to elevate your fit.

Don't just witness the revolution of luxury eyewear; become a part of it.

See Your Favorite Rappers Wearing Diamante Eyewear and the Collections

This editorial is presented by Diamante Eyewear.