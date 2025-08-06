Nardo Wick Talks Unanswered Texts, Lil Wayne’s Punchlines, the First Rap Video He Ever Saw and How to Handle Haters

Doin' Lines

Nardo Wick fills in the blanks.

Interview: Georgette Cline

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2025 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

1. Don’t come to Jacksonville, Fla. if you don’t know how to survive.

2. I learned to punchline from Lil Wayne. His greatest song is “Hustler Musik.”

3. I have 111 unanswered texts on my phone right now, and I don’t care to get rid of them.

4. If you’re broke, save when you get a chance.

5. Lil Poppa’s Blessed, I Guess album puts me in a more relaxed zone.

6. Playing football as a kid taught me not to be soft in life.

7. Hip-hop needs more freeness so the culture keeps elevating.

8. The only person I really take advice from is my mama when I need life advice.

9. If you don’t want smoke, then you have to be quiet.

10. The first rap video I remember seeing was Gucci Mane’s “Vette Pass By,” and it stood out because of the gutter of it.

11. My friends know they better not be pu**ies.

12. The best food in Jacksonville comes from any crab shack, so make sure you order a garlic tray.

13. The No. 1 rule to being a “HBK (Heartbreak King)” is to not love.

14. Don’t get in my Dodge Challenger unless you like roller coasters.

15. Any new fan that wants to get to know me should listen to “Glitchin” from my Wick album.

16. The most frustrating part about the music industry is getting certain songs cleared when you want to drop.

17. F**k sh*t gets on my nerves, and I’ll crash about it.

18. The way you handle your haters is to embrace ’em.

19. My goal in life is to elevate and prevail.

20. The movie I watch that never gets old is Get Out or The Harder They Fall when I want to just relax.

Listen to Nardo Wick's Wick Album

Listen to Nardo Wick's "Glitchin"

The summer 2025 issue of XXL magazine featuring Nardo Wick's interview is available to purchase here. The issue also includes interviews with all 12 members of the 2025 Freshman Class and producer Cardo Got Wings, as well as conversations with Key Glock, Larry June, Aminé, Monaleo, Tech N9ne and more, plus a look back at what the 2024 XXL Freshman Class has been doing and a deep dive into who's the biggest and best XXL Freshman ever.

