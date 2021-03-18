The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Lyrics

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which appears on his massively successful, Billboard 200 No. 1-selling After Hours album, first arrived in November of 2019. The track is the second single from the effort and was No. 1 in 34 countries including the U.S. and Canada, where The Weeknd is from. "Blinding Lights" is Abel's fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on April 4, 2020. However, the song has spent 66 weeks on the chart.

Despite the success of "Blinding Lights," it did not receive any acknowledgement from the Recording Academy this year for the 2021 Grammy Awards, which in turn prompted The Weeknd to reveal that he'll be boycotting the Grammys every year. After he failed to receive a nomination for "Blinding Lights" or After Hours, the crooner called out the awards show and its overseers, demanding transparency for his fans and the music industry.

Check out the lyrics to "Blinding Lights" below.

INTRO

Yeah

VERSE 1

I've been tryna call

I've been on my own for long enough

Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe

I'm going through withdrawals

You don't even have to do too much

You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

PRE-CHORUS

I look around and

Sin City's cold and empty (Oh)

No one's around to judge me (Oh)

I can't see clearly when you're gone

CHORUS

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night

Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

Hey, hey, hey

VERSE 2

I'm running out of time

’Cause I can see the sun light up the sky

So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

PRE-CHORUS

The city's cold and empty (Oh)

No one's around to judge me (Oh)

I can't see clearly when you're gone

CHORUS

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night

Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

BRIDGE

I'm just calling back to let you know (Back to let you know)

I could never say it on the phone (Say it on the phone)

Will never let you go this time (Ooh)

CHORUS

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

OUTRO

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

Take a look below to watch the video for The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

