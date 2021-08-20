The Weeknd Buys $70 Million Mansion – Report

The Weeknd's majorly successful career has allowed him to drop nearly $100 million on a Bel-Air, Calif. mansion.

According to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (Aug. 19), the Canadian crooner recently copped a $70 million estate that overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Abel purchased the mansion from Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle Oerlemans, who apparently weren't looking to sell their home. The property, which had recently been renovated by the Oerlemans wasn't even on the market, but when Beverly Hills Estates realtors Rayni and Branden Williams approached the couple about showing their home to a music superstar, they eventually agreed to an off-market deal. The Oerlemans, however, initially resisted the sale, but later changed their minds.

The WSJ also reports that the $70 million purchase is one of the largest housing deals made in L.A. this year.

The estate rests on around 1.6 acres of land, is 33,000-square-foot large in size, contains nine bedrooms and has amenities such as a sports court, a spa with a sauna, an indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater, a gym and a music studio.

The Weeknd was represented in the sale by Beverly Hills Estates realtor Angele Salvador.

The multi-platinum selling artist's huge purchase comes after his 2020 song "Blinding Lights" recently broke the Billboard Hot 100 record after being on the chart for 88 consecutive weeks. Pop-rock band Imagine Dragons previously held the record with their song "Radioactive," which was on the Hot 100 for 87 weeks straight.

XXL has reached out to Beverly Hills Estates for a comment.

Check out The Weeknd's new pad below.

