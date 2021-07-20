Kid Cudi Buys $7.7 Million Mansion

Kid Cudi has copped himself a gorgeous new mansion that sits on top of a hill on the West Coast.

According to a report on Dirt.com, published on Monday (July 19), Cudder purchased a Mediterranean mansion in Calabasas, Calif. for $7.7 million. The 8,925-square-foot Park South Estates home boast six beds and eight bathrooms.

According to the listing, found on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the remodeled home is "nestled at the very top of the hill behind double gates" and is extremely private. The abode also features a gym with a private bath, a home theater and a temperature-controlled wine room.

When entering the mansion, a double staircase and spacious living room with an accompanying bar and private dining room are seen. There’s also a huge chef's kitchen with two white marble islands and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is attached to a breakfast area and family room with a flat-screen television, hung above a fireplace.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, which are all surrounded by large windows. The master suite features a private balcony, a separate sitting room, a bathroom with separate vanities, a walk-in shower, a separate bathtub, his and her walk-in closets, and picturesque views of the hillside vineyard.

Outside is comprised of 11.5 acres of secluded backyard for entertaining with a large sparkling pool and spa. There’s also a grotto with a live turtle pond. Additionally, there are two patios with an outdoor fireplace, a Tiki hut with a built-in BBQ grill section. The activity area comes complete with a basketball court and a golf course.

Finally, the backyard has a fire pit with a bench that's perfect for moon gazing or viewing the city lights and mountains.

Cudi is living large.

Check out some photos of Kid Cudi's new crib below.