Kid Cudi Goes Off on Fans for Criticizing His Painted Nails

Since he came into the game, Kid Cudi has unapologetically moved to the beat of his own hum. The Ohio rapper recently lashed out against fans for criticizing his painted fingernails.

On Saturday night (July 17), Cudder posted a selfie to his Instagram account, which shows the rapper wearing a Mandalorian helmet and throwing up a peace sign with "Mando Cud." Cudi's pointer and middle fingers are painted with blue and orange nail polish, respectively, which apparently struck a chord with some of his followers on IG who voiced their displeasure in the comment section.

After seeing the hate, Cudi disabled the comments on the photo and hopped on Twitter to blast anyone with something negative to say. "Turned my comments off on Instagram," Cudi posted on Twitter. "Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off."

While it seems the comment section got pretty rough on IG, many people in Cudi's Twitter mentions were supportive.

"Started getting done mine the beginning of this year, and let me tell ya fuck the haters lol," one man replied to Cudder's post.

"I painted mine cuz of you man!" another person added.

Some were more critical of Cudi's choice. "Stop being emotional. Activate your account and stand on your truth," someone else tweeted.

Breaking from generalized conformity is nothing new for Cudi. In April, he wore a dress while performing on Saturday Night Live in homage to Kurt Cobain. Cudi received flak for that fashion choice as well. He was unbothered.

"Virgil designed the dress for me," Cudi explained on Twitter following the performance. "I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilablohur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!"

Cudi isn't the only male rapper recently embracing nail art. In March, Lil Pump received some backlash after he posted several videos rocking a full set of painted nail enhancements. After being seen several times wearing nail polish, Lil Yachty announced the launch of his own all-gender nail polish line, Crete, in May.