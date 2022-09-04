The Weeknd Abruptly Ends Show After Losing His Voice Mid-Song

After performing a few songs in his set at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last night, The Weeknd abruptly ended his show after losing his voice.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, published on Saturday (Sept. 3), The Weeknd had to cancel his show last night after losing his voice in the middle of "Can't Feel My Face." According to the newspaper, the Grammy Award-winning singer walked off stage during the middle of the song. The track ended and another began before the lights came on.

That's when The Weeknd came back onstage to address the fans and apologize to them for canceling the show because he had lost his voice.

"I'm going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back," he told the audience who applauded him for his candor. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

"But I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it," he continued. "I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry."

The "Sacrifice" singer appeared to be visibly upset and told the audience, "You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much."

Hours later, The Weeknd hopped on his Twitter account to issue another apology to his fans. In his message he wrote: "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date."

Before his vocal defect, The Weeknd is wowing audiences on his sold out After Hours Til Dawn Tour. There’s no word on how serious his vocal problem might be or if any other tour dates would be affected.

Watch The Weeknd’s Full Apology to His Fans After Cutting His Show Mid-Song After Losing His Voice Below