Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Says He’s More Important Than Drake and The Weeknd Will Ever Be

Rock band Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recently called out Drake and The Weeknd after feeling slighted due to lack of coverage for his recent concert.

On July 15, Canadian news outlet The Globe and Mail shared an interview with the elder rock star who was in the Great White North for show dates on his This Is Not a Drill Tour on July 8 and July 9 at Scotiabank Arena. Canadian crooner The Weeknd was also supposed perform in Toronto on July 8, but cancelled due to a power outage. The mention of covering Abel's show taking priority over Waters' by the interviewer seemed to perturb The Dark Side of the Moon artist.

"I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music," Waters responded. "People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?"

He added, "I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

English rock band Pink Floyd is widely considered one of the greatest progressive rock groups of all time and have sold over 75 million albums in the U.S. since forming in 1964. They have released two diamond selling albums. Meanwhile, in Drake's career, which spans just over a decade, The Boy has sold 164 million units, making him the second biggest-selling streaming artist of all-time. The Weeknd is eighth on that list. The rating of importance in this situation seems to be in the eye of the beholder.