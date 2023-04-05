Lil Durk and India Royale Appear to Hold Hands on Instagram Live, Fans React

Are Lil Durk and India Royale back together? Their fans think so.

On Tuesday (April 4), Lil Durk appeared on his Instagram Live holding hands possibly with his rumored ex-finaceé India Royale. A clip of the couple holding hands and canoodling was posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account.

Although you can't see the woman's face in the video, one of her hands is in Durkio's mouth as he playfully holds it with his teeth. In another clip, the Chicago rapper is holding the mystery woman's hand and repeats the lyrics to Beyoncé's 2011 song "Dance for You."

But Lil Durk did replied to a viewer who asked if that was India and he said, "No, this not India." See below.

However, The Shade Room pointed out in their blog post some identifying marks that it could possibly be India. Apparently, in the clip, India's tattoo on her wrist is shown and her diamond-encrusted ring that she wears on her middle finger is visible in the video as well.

Last month, Lil Durk vowed to win India Royale back after she confirmed that she was single.

In his message that Durk wrote in part: "Let me just look crazy Cause GM y'all [two double heart emojis] she not dumb or justot her money or her own even after I went broke she help me... ...watch my page all day ima give the street and relationships some tips later from the voice not the people who post drama."

"This real s**t don't attack her she definitely the best in the world trust me[,]" he continued. "I ain't do her wrong I just keep her from the world. I love you having fun and we ain't fighting. I said not fight and I started one but I miss you that's all we ain't no joke we really that we get the bag bag together without doing the most or copy cat what they did."

After Lil Durk's IG Live video surfaced on social media, fans were quick to respond.

"I can’t believe yall really thought lil durk and India was done [two tears of joy emojis] all that shit was for publicity stunt for Durk new album he bout to drop [two tears of joy emojis]," tweeted one fan.

I’m so happy [teary-eyed emoji] finally I’m so glad you got her back @lildurk [double heart emoji] I hope this is real," wrote another person.

"lil durk was big cheesing last night w india [three tears of joy emojis] you could tell that man love being w her. I love that," tweeted another fan.

A fourth person wrote: "Lil baby back with Jayda, Lil Durk back with India one thing about The Voice & The Hero is they gonna always get they b***h back."

Hopefully, love finally prevailed for Lil Durk and India Royale.

Watch Lil Durk Hold Hands With Possibly India Royale Below