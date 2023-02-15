Fans Think Lil Durk Got Another Woman Pregnant, India Royale Responds

Lil Durk's former fiancée is responding to speculation that the Chicago rapper getting another woman pregnant is what led to their breakup.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), rumors began to run rampant on social media that Lil Durk and India Royale's issues started when Durk got a mystery woman pregnant.

"Lil durk had a baby on India omggg that's why he can't get her back... I'm so lateeee like wth," a Twitter user wrote.

"Lil durk really made 3 songs about India, proposed just to cheat & have a baby on her," another tweet reads.

"Lil durk is the worst kind of nigga," someone else opined. "Bc this man clearly loves India and has made his love for her apart of his brand….just for him to be cheating on her the whole time AND allegedly had a baby on her??? SICK."

India Royale responded to the social media chatter on Twitter, denying Lil Durk got another woman pregnant while they were still together.

"He did not have a baby on me. I wish y’all stop saying that," she responded to a since -deleted post on the topic.

India Royale comments on Lil Durk baby rumor. indiaroyaltyy/Twitter loading...

Lil Durk and India Royale started dating in 2017. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. Lil Durk proposed to India in December of 2021. Last September, a rumor circulated that Durk had cheated on India and had a baby with a woman named Destini Phillips. This was around the time the former couple reportedly called it quits. Lil Durk broke his silence on the breakup rumors days later with the Instagram Story message: "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch," to which India responded with a cap emoji.

Lil Durk comments following breakup rumor with India Royale. lildurk/Instagram loading...

India's denial of Lil Durk having a child with another woman when they were together comes on the heels of Lil Durk sending her a Valentine's Day message on social media, which she didn't appear to take too kindly to.

See Fans Speculating About Lil Durk Having a Baby on India Royale Below