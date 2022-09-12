Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits.

On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."

Lil Durk comments following breakup rumor with India Royale.

India Royale has appeared to rebuke Durk's claims. In an Instagram Story post uploaded less than an hour after Durk's post, she simply posted a cap emoji.

India Royale appears to respond to Lil Durk.

Durk's memo comes on the heels of rumors that he and Royale have split after she alluded to such on social media over the weekend.

"I'm a free agent," she tweeted on Sunday (Sept. 11).

Fans took notice that she also unfollowed Durk on Instagram, another clue that there may be trouble in paradise.

Lil Durk and India Royale began dating in 2017, and have a daughter together named Willow, whom they welcomed in October of 2018. Outwardly, the've had a loving relationship. Durk proposed to India onstage during a concert last December.

They had a viral moment earlier this year when Durk talked about his decision to get with Royale during an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

"I’m petty as hell," Durk said during the interview. "Like, if you fucked a lot of niggas and all that, I ain’t gonna wife you, but that’s me."

He continued: "But it’s, like, everything about [India]. Being real, not cheating, she ain’t been passed around. It was, like, her body count. That’s what really did it."

At this point, it is unclear if the couple has officially split.