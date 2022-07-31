Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Getting Hit in the Face With Onstage Explosives at 2022 Lollapalooza Festival

UPDATE (July 31):

On Sunday (July 31), Lil Durk hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that status of his health after getting hit with two onstage explosives while performing at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Saturday. The 29-year-old rhymer posted an image of himself in the hospital wearing a face mask along with a bandage covering his right eye.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote in the caption. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙."

We want to wish Lil Durk a speedy recovery. Check out Durkio's IG post below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Durk had a minor mishap during his performance at the Lollapalooza festival yesterday.

On Saturday (July 30), Instagram account @TheNeighborhoodTalk posted a video featuring Lil Durk performing "Back in Blood" at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago when suddenly he gets hit in the face with what appears to be two onstage pyrotechnics. In the clip, Durk is walking across the stage when a huge explosive ignites right in front of him and then another cloud of smoke smacks him in the face.

Lil Durk stumbles backward and pulls up his T-shirt to wipe his eyes. The Chicago rapper then appears to be leaving the stage but quickly turns around and asks the crowd, "Who wants smoke?" That's when Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" comes on and Durk prepares to spit his verse from his collaborative track with Nardo.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk’s team and Lollapalooza organizers for comment.

Elsewhere in the show, someone tried to Kid Cudi Durkio by throwing bottled water at him. However, The Voice rhymer catches the object with one hand and quickly admonishes the thrower. "Nah, y'all tryin' to make me say somethin' crazy," he says. "Maybe I will."

Overall, Lil Durk delivered a great performance for his hometown of Chicago.

Saturday marked day three of the Lollapalooza Fest at Grant Park. Among the performers who performed at the event on that day included Big Sean, YG, Blxst and J. Cole, who closed out the festival. Sunday’s round of performers includes Erica Banks, The Kid Laroi, Yung Nudy and Denzel Curry.

Check Out Photos of Lil Durk Performing at 2022 Lollapalooza Festival