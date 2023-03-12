Lil Durk Says He Wants One More Son, India Royale Confirms She’s Single

It looks like Lil Durk and India Royale are no longer together as a couple.

On Saturday (March 11), Lil Durk jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a message that he wanted to have another child, specifically a boy. "I want one more son then I'm done [smiley face emoji] idk when or how but I do," he wrote.

This prompted speculation from fans that Durk wanted another child with India Royale, who is the mother of their 4-year-old daughter, Willow Banks. However, India confirmed on her Twitter account that she is single.

In response to a fan who was questioning another person on Twitter on whether Royale is single or not, Royale tweeted, "I'm very much single. Been, been."

India also tweeted "Free," along with a butterfly emoji, which many fans believe that she is confirming her single status.

Additionally, India posted several videos on her Instagram Story of herself vacationing in Bali. In one clip, she films herself with a mystery man.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk's ex-girlfriend, Travonna Craig, jumped on her Instagram Story and claimed the rapper is neglecting their 8-year-old son Romeo.

"You talking about having another son when you haven’t done S**T for OUR SON yet like you promised! So since you love being internet let’s be internet then cause I’ve been respectful to you and your family long enough! The attention you looking for you getting it today I’m sick and tired of your bozo clown ass antics!" she wrote.

This is getting really messy.