Playboi Carti Shares Cute Video of Himself Spending Quality Time With His Son Onyx

Playboi Carti recently shared a cute video of himself spending quality time with his 3-year-old son Onyx.

Playboi Carti Shares Heartwarming Video With Son

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Playboi Carti shared a heartwarming video that shows him spending quality time with Onyx, his son with Iggy Azalea. In the video montage, which can be seen below, Carti and Onyx hang out in various locations. In one clip, they are chilling at the beach. Later on, they are spending time at an amusement park. In another section of the video, Carti is recording Onyx perform at a school function.

Playboi Carti Readies New Album

The touching video comes as Playboi Carti is readying his new album, the follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart a week after its Christmas Day release. Last week, Carti released the Kanye West-coproduced single "2024." He followed that up by dropping "H00dByAir" on Tuesday (Dec. 19). On the new song, he reveals he has a newborn daughter.

"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx/27 when I had Yves/Now I can finally sleep," he raps.

See the heartwarming video of Playboi Carti and his son Onyx below.

Watch Playboi Cart and Onyx Spend Quality Time