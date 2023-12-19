Grass From Playboi Carti’s ‘2024’ Music Video Shoot Being Sold on eBay for $10,000

Someone is selling grass from the music video shoot for Playboi Carti's new song "2024" on eBay for over $10,000.

Grass Sale on eBay

On Sunday (Dec. 17), eBay user K1ertt opened bidding on eBay for a bag of grass and shrubbery that was located at a gas station on the site of Carti's video for his new single "2024, which was released on Dec. 14.

The description for the item reads: "Are you tired of your boring old lawn? Upgrade to the VIP level with the one and only grass from a Playboi Carti music shot right here in Atlanta! Located at the Brookhaven Valero. This isn't your average turf – it's been blessed by Carti's vibes, making it the most hype grass on the market. Imagine the street cred your front yard will gain!"

"Grown under the ATL sunshine, just like Carti's beats. Each blade has absorbed Carti's legendary energy, ensuring your yard stays lit 24/7. Guaranteed to make your neighbors jealous and wondering where you got that fire grass."

Starting at $27, the asking price for the greenery has skyrocketed up to $10,100. Eighteen people have put bids in, as of press time. The bidding closes on Dec. 27.

Playboi Carti's New Album Loading

Playboi Carti's long-awaited new album finally appears to be coming sooner than later. Following reports that the LP would be dropping in January, Carti released the new Kanye West-produced single "2024" last week.

