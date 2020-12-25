Iggy Azalea Puts Playboi Carti on Blast After Whole Lotta Red Album Drops

Iggy Azalea is going in on Playboi Carti following the release of his album, Whole Lotta Red album.

Late Thursday night on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Iggy went on a Twitter spree claiming that Carti is skipping out on his son's first Christmas, and also cheated on her while she was pregnant. The Aussie rapper didn't hold any punches. "I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash," she wrote on Twitter just hours before WLR dropped. "Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son."

From there, she went into even more detail about Carti's alleged infidelities. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH," she added. "And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling shit. TRIFLING!...This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess."

Iggy and Carti's issues have come to light in the last few months. The former couple welcomed a child into the world in May, but have since officially announced a breakup. Following the breakup, Iggy said Carti was still in the child's life but now things allegedly have changed.

See a gallery of Iggy's tweets blasting Playboi Carti below.