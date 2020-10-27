Iggy Azalea Says Playboi Carti Is in Their Son’s Life After They Broke Up

After Iggy Azalea publicly revealed that she and Playboi Carti broke up several days ago, she's setting the record straight about the role he plays in their son's life.

On Monday evening (Oct. 26), Iggy used her Instagram Story to clarify that Playboi Carti has been in their son Onyx's life "from day 1." "Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," the 30-year-old rapper wrote. "Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.💖."

thenewclassic via Instagram

The confirmation about Playboi Carti's role as an active father comes two days after Iggy shocked both of their fan bases by stating that she was no longer in a relationship with him. "What I meant last night was I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she posted on her IG Story on Oct. 24.

Though Iggy didn't mention Carti, 24, by name, the two have been dating for two years, and welcomed their son Onyx in May of this year.

Her reference to "what I meant" stems from an initial Instagram Story post she wrote on Oct. 23, seemingly expressing her frustration with the "Magnolia" rapper. “You Lost a Real 1,” Iggy wrote. "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone." She followed that up with three vomiting emojis.

Following the news that Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti broke up, Iggy decided to share the first photos of Onyx's face. In the images posted to her Instagram account, she's holding Onyx as he looks intently at the camera.

Playboi Carti has yet to address the news that he and Iggy have called it quits.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT