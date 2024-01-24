21 Savage Admits American Dream Trailer Is Parody, There Is No Movie

21 Savage has admitted the viral film trailer for his purported biopic film is a parody and not a real movie.

21 Savage Confirms American Dream Trailer Is Parody

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast debuted its latest episode featuring 21 Savage, who recently released his latest album American Dream. During the sit-down, which can be seen below, Shannon brings up the movie trailer 21 put out ahead of the album release, starring Childish Gambino and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin. According to 21 Savage, the trailer was a parody and not a real biopic film.

"Nah, that was a parody," he told Sharpe at the 1:38:15 mark of the interview.

"I feel like it could be [a real film] one day," 21 added. "They would hate on it now, though. Because they gon' be like, 'What the f**k 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?' You know how they do."

21 Savage's Parody Trailer

On Jan. 8, 21 Savage released a movie trailer that was reported to be a teaser for an upcoming film about his life. The trailer starred Childish Gambino and Caleb McLaughlin as 21 Savage at different points in his life and also featured Druski. The trailer announced the film would be released on July 4 via Lionsgate Films. Apparently, it was just a well planned promo for the album.

Read More: 21 Savage Admits His Lyrics Are Mostly Fictional

See 21 Savage admitting his movie trailer was a parody and not a real film below.

Watch 21 Savage's Interview on Club Shay Shay

Watch American Dream: The 21 Savage Story Trailer